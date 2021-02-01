Newborn Acquisition (NASDAQ:NBAC) Trading 8.5% Higher

Newborn Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NBAC) shares traded up 8.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.80 and last traded at $19.94. 520,735 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 588,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.37.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.06.
Newborn Acquisition (NASDAQ:NBAC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter.
Newborn Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:NBAC)
Newborn Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire, through a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination, one or more businesses or entities operating in Asia (excluding China) and the United States.
