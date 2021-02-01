Newborn Acquisition (NASDAQ:NBAC) Trading 8.5% Higher

Newborn Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NBAC) shares traded up 8.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.80 and last traded at $19.94. 520,735 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 588,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.37.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.06.

Newborn Acquisition (NASDAQ:NBAC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NBAC. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Newborn Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Newborn Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $364,000. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newborn Acquisition by 238.4% during the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 67,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 47,673 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Newborn Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,449,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newborn Acquisition by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 186,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.23% of the company’s stock.

Newborn Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:NBAC)

Newborn Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire, through a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination, one or more businesses or entities operating in Asia (excluding China) and the United States.

