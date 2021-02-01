Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Acquires 215 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,420 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,471 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 312 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 591 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,427 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 4,578.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 889 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.
NVDA stock opened at $524.70 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $528.46 and a 200 day moving average of $509.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.79 billion, a PE ratio of 85.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $180.68 and a 52 week high of $589.07.
In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total transaction of $188,227.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Mccaffery sold 3,927 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.99, for a total transaction of $2,108,759.73. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,096,859.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,824 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,435 over the last quarter. 4.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Truist raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $643.00 to $672.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $510.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $550.27.
NVIDIA Profile
NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.
