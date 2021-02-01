Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Acquires 215 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,420 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,471 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 312 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 591 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,427 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 4,578.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 889 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

NVDA stock opened at $524.70 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $528.46 and a 200 day moving average of $509.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.79 billion, a PE ratio of 85.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $180.68 and a 52 week high of $589.07.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. On average, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total transaction of $188,227.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Mccaffery sold 3,927 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.99, for a total transaction of $2,108,759.73. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,096,859.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,824 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,435 over the last quarter. 4.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Truist raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $643.00 to $672.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $510.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $550.27.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

