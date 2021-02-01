Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Has $14.70 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 926.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,291,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,067,826 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. owned 0.87% of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF worth $14,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 4,361.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 7,502 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $730,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 35,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 51,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after buying an additional 6,334 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $63.56 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.83 and a fifty-two week high of $67.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.52.

