Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Sells 790 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,182 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,184,000. Asset Management Corp IL ADV increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 12,160 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,250 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 13,122 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.08, for a total transaction of $86,204.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,501.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.84, for a total transaction of $4,015,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,404,525 shares of company stock valued at $382,888,556. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $260.48 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $268.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $267.31. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $304.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $741.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FB. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.80.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

