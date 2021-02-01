NewRiver REIT plc (NRR.L)’s (NRR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

NewRiver REIT plc (NRR.L) (LON:NRR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Barclays cut their target price on NewRiver REIT plc (NRR.L) from GBX 76 ($0.99) to GBX 72 ($0.94) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 93.83 ($1.23).

LON NRR traded down GBX 3.60 ($0.05) on Monday, reaching GBX 79.20 ($1.03). The stock had a trading volume of 997,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,825. The firm has a market capitalization of £242.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.75. NewRiver REIT plc has a 12-month low of GBX 42.70 ($0.56) and a 12-month high of GBX 195.40 ($2.55). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 82.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 66.74.

NewRiver REIT plc (Â’NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specialising in buying, managing and developing essential retail and leisure assets throughout the UK. Our Â£1.1 billion portfolio covers 9 million sq ft and comprises 33 community shopping centres, 24 conveniently located retail parks and 700 community pubs.

