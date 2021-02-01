Newscrypto Reaches Market Capitalization of $17.90 Million (NWC)

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. In the last seven days, Newscrypto has traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar. Newscrypto has a total market capitalization of $17.90 million and approximately $714,783.00 worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Newscrypto coin can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000556 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002960 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001191 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00047338 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.03 or 0.00148083 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.02 or 0.00068147 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.82 or 0.00265869 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00066232 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00038278 BTC.

Newscrypto Coin Profile

Newscrypto was first traded on October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 279,999,874 coins and its circulating supply is 95,233,119 coins. Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic . The official website for Newscrypto is newscrypto.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

