Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $12.58

Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.58 and last traded at $10.05, with a volume of 11754 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.63.

NEXA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bradesco Corretora upgraded Nexa Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised Nexa Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nexa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Nexa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Nexa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Nexa Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.32.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $537.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.35 million. Nexa Resources had a negative return on equity of 3.22% and a negative net margin of 32.17%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nexa Resources S.A. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Nexa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Nexa Resources by 2,195.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 13,549 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Nexa Resources by 25,307.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 26,067 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nexa Resources by 4.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 3,176 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Nexa Resources by 6.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 106,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 6,410 shares during the period. 8.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces copper, lead, silver, and gold deposits. The company owns and operates five mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

