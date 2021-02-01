Nexa Resources S.A. (NEXA.TO) (TSE:NEXA) Hits New 52-Week High at $13.25

Nexa Resources S.A. (NEXA.TO) (TSE:NEXA) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$13.25 and last traded at C$13.11, with a volume of 480 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$11.12.

Separately, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Nexa Resources S.A. (NEXA.TO) from C$10.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$11.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.03, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of C$1.75 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.41.

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces copper, lead, silver, and gold deposits. The company owns and operates five mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

