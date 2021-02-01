NEXT.coin Market Cap Hits $289,892.91 (NEXT)

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded 19.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. NEXT.coin has a total market cap of $289,892.91 and approximately $9,239.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEXT.coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0465 or 0.00000136 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NEXT.coin has traded down 36.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34,220.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $431.63 or 0.01261315 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.98 or 0.00534694 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00039532 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000396 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002326 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00008208 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002336 BTC.

About NEXT.coin

NEXT is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT.coin’s official website is next.exchange . NEXT.coin’s official message board is medium.com/nextexchange . NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange

Buying and Selling NEXT.coin

NEXT.coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT.coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEXT.coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

