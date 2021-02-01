NEXT.coin (NEXT) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $9,413.00

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded down 23.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. In the last week, NEXT.coin has traded down 49.6% against the dollar. One NEXT.coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0376 or 0.00000112 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NEXT.coin has a total market capitalization of $234,064.03 and approximately $9,413.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,563.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $412.14 or 0.01227955 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $177.67 or 0.00529372 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00038551 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000432 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002346 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00008484 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002238 BTC.

NEXT.coin Profile

NEXT.coin (NEXT) is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT.coin’s official message board is medium.com/nextexchange . NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange . The official website for NEXT.coin is next.exchange

NEXT.coin Coin Trading

NEXT.coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT.coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEXT.coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

