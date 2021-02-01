NEXT.coin Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $9,413.00 (NEXT)

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded 23.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. Over the last seven days, NEXT.coin has traded down 49.6% against the U.S. dollar. One NEXT.coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0376 or 0.00000112 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NEXT.coin has a market cap of $234,064.03 and approximately $9,413.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33,563.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $412.14 or 0.01227955 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $177.67 or 0.00529372 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00038551 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000432 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002346 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00008484 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002238 BTC.

NEXT.coin Profile

NEXT.coin is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. The official website for NEXT.coin is next.exchange . NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange . The official message board for NEXT.coin is medium.com/nextexchange

Buying and Selling NEXT.coin

NEXT.coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT.coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEXT.coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

