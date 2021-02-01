NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Acquired by Patton Fund Management Inc.

Patton Fund Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 224.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,175 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NEE. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,081,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,132,928,000 after acquiring an additional 50,698 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,529,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $979,671,000 after acquiring an additional 53,689 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 6.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,129,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $868,636,000 after acquiring an additional 191,305 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 334.6% in the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,874,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $221,746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 288.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,623,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $202,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948,406 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEE traded up $1.13 on Monday, reaching $82.00. The stock had a trading volume of 70,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,762,721. The company has a market cap of $160.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.85. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.70 and a 12-month high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $297,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.82.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

