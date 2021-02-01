NFTX (NFTX) Price Hits $99.47 on Major Exchanges

NFTX (CURRENCY:NFTX) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. In the last week, NFTX has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. NFTX has a total market capitalization of $41.78 million and approximately $3.32 million worth of NFTX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFTX coin can now be bought for $99.47 or 0.00295959 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NFTX alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002978 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00047982 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.30 or 0.00149654 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.05 or 0.00068584 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.46 or 0.00266195 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00067280 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00038518 BTC.

About NFTX

NFTX’s total supply is 650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 420,000 coins.

NFTX Coin Trading

NFTX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFTX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFTX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NFTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFTX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.