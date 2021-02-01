NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) by 30.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,533 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 11,925 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned about 0.08% of NIC worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new position in NIC during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,650,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in NIC by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,642,261 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,419,000 after buying an additional 83,185 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its position in NIC by 17.4% during the third quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,137,514 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,409,000 after buying an additional 168,243 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of NIC by 13.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 717,774 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,140,000 after purchasing an additional 85,404 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of NIC by 1.8% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 545,846 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,753,000 after purchasing an additional 9,606 shares during the period. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIC alerts:

EGOV stock opened at $26.92 on Monday. NIC Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.49 and a 1-year high of $30.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91 and a beta of 0.27.

EGOV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NIC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of NIC in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of NIC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of NIC in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.40.

NIC Company Profile

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. Its portals consist websites and applications that enable businesses and citizens to access government information through online channels, such as applying for a permit, retrieving government records, or filing a government-mandated form or report.

Recommended Story: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV).

Receive News & Ratings for NIC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.