NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) Shares Sold by Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,292 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 14,848 shares during the quarter. NIC accounts for about 2.1% of Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of NIC worth $2,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NIC during the third quarter valued at $214,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in NIC by 134.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 48,314 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 27,681 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIC by 21.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 77,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 13,900 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its position in shares of NIC by 12.7% in the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 12,761 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of NIC by 1.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 545,846 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,753,000 after acquiring an additional 9,606 shares during the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EGOV shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NIC in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NIC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of NIC in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of NIC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NIC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.40.

NASDAQ EGOV traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.16. The stock had a trading volume of 12,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,668. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.17. NIC Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.49 and a twelve month high of $30.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.91 and a beta of 0.27.

About NIC

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. Its portals consist websites and applications that enable businesses and citizens to access government information through online channels, such as applying for a permit, retrieving government records, or filing a government-mandated form or report.

