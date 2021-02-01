Nichols plc (NICL.L) (LON:NICL) Shares Gap Down to $1,300.00

Nichols plc (NICL.L) (LON:NICL) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1,300.00, but opened at $1,220.00. Nichols plc (NICL.L) shares last traded at $1,260.24, with a volume of 13,502 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.88. The stock has a market capitalization of £452.13 million and a PE ratio of 27.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,305.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,221.14.

About Nichols plc (NICL.L) (LON:NICL)

Nichols plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies soft drinks to the retail, wholesale, catering, licensed, and leisure industries in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Still and Carbonate. It offers still, cordial, carbonated, post-mix, and frozen drinks categories under the Vimto, Feel Good, Levi Roots, Starslush, ICEE, and Sunkist brands.

