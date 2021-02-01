NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) is Tranquility Partners LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,371 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the period. NIKE comprises approximately 2.5% of Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Centric Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 3,410 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A. grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 33,038 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 10,188 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,536 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. 64.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.27, for a total transaction of $18,365,100.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,532,001 shares in the company, valued at $216,425,781.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 41,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.84, for a total transaction of $5,927,860.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 444,500 shares of company stock worth $62,461,870. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NKE traded up $0.19 on Monday, hitting $133.78. 54,612 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,226,047. The firm has a market cap of $210.90 billion, a PE ratio of 77.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $147.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $140.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NKE. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.63.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

