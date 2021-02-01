NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Purchased by Fundamentun LLC

Fundamentun LLC boosted its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,627 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,192 shares during the quarter. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 25,371 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 3,923 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 6,513 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $152.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.63.

NKE stock traded up $1.14 on Monday, hitting $134.73. 204,874 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,226,047. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $147.95. The stock has a market cap of $212.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $140.78 and a 200-day moving average of $124.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $16,800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy D. Cook sold 52,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.91, for a total transaction of $6,963,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,423,033.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 444,500 shares of company stock valued at $62,461,870. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Recommended Story: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.