NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 359,297 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 18,942 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in NIKE were worth $50,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in NIKE by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,161,561 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $164,326,000 after acquiring an additional 27,941 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers purchased a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,168,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 69.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,232 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 7,470 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in NIKE by 10.3% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 74,561 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,361,000 after purchasing an additional 6,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners increased its stake in NIKE by 3.3% in the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 10,608 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 41,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.84, for a total value of $5,927,860.00. Also, Director Timothy D. Cook sold 52,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.91, for a total transaction of $6,963,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,423,033.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 444,500 shares of company stock valued at $62,461,870 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on NKE shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Cowen increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Argus increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Williams Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.63.

NYSE:NKE opened at $133.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $210.60 billion, a PE ratio of 76.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $147.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.20.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

