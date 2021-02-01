NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc reduced its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,105 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,194 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 583.3% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 163.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in NIKE during the third quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NKE traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $134.18. 84,614 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,226,047. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $147.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $140.78 and a 200 day moving average of $124.20.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on NKE shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Williams Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.63.

In other NIKE news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $2,843,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.27, for a total transaction of $18,365,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,532,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,425,781.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 444,500 shares of company stock valued at $62,461,870 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

