Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Lifted to “Neutral” at Wedbush

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wedbush from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $25.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $15.00. Wedbush’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.27% from the stock’s previous close.

NKLA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Nikola from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nikola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Nikola in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Nikola in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Nikola in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nikola presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.86.

NASDAQ:NKLA opened at $23.09 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.77. Nikola has a fifty-two week low of $10.34 and a fifty-two week high of $93.99.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.19. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nikola will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Nikola by 465.0% in the 4th quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new position in shares of Nikola in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,140,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Nikola by 6,177.4% in the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nikola in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,102,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Nikola in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,149,000. 10.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nikola Company Profile

Nikola Corporation operates as an integrated zero emissions transportation systems provider. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems, and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company also develops electric vehicle solutions for military and outdoor recreational applications.

