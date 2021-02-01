Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Upgraded at Wedbush

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) was upgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $25.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $15.00. Wedbush’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.27% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on NKLA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nikola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Nikola from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Nikola in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Nikola in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Nikola in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.86.

NASDAQ:NKLA opened at $23.09 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.77. Nikola has a fifty-two week low of $10.34 and a fifty-two week high of $93.99.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.19. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nikola will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Nikola during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Nikola by 218.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Nikola by 30,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Nikola during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Nikola by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. 10.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nikola Company Profile

Nikola Corporation operates as an integrated zero emissions transportation systems provider. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems, and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company also develops electric vehicle solutions for military and outdoor recreational applications.

