Nippon Life Insurance Co. Has $486.66 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Nippon Life Insurance Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 150.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,296,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 779,122 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 10.1% of Nippon Life Insurance Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Nippon Life Insurance Co. owned about 0.21% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $486,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,405,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,521,461,000 after buying an additional 2,119,422 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,268,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,518,000 after buying an additional 2,001,908 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,604,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,686,374,000 after buying an additional 1,020,868 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 118.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,374,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,579,000 after buying an additional 744,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,734,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,607,582,000 after buying an additional 542,107 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

IVV stock opened at $371.52 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $220.28 and a twelve month high of $387.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $375.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $351.20.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.