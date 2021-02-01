Nippon Steel (OTCMKTS:NISTF) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Nippon Steel Co. (OTCMKTS:NISTF) shares fell 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.70 and last traded at $12.70. 1,017 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 1,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.38.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.24.

About Nippon Steel (OTCMKTS:NISTF)

Nippon Steel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steelmaking and steel fabrication, engineering and construction, chemicals and materials, and system solutions businesses in Japan and internationally. The company offers hot and cold rolled, electrical, and galvanized steel sheets; electrolytic tinplates; flat products; bar and wire rods; steel pipe piles, rails, structural shapes, and steel sheet piles; welded and seamless pipes and tubes; railway, automotive, and machinery parts, such as bogie trucks, railway wheels, and crankshafts; titanium sheets, ingots, and foils; and stainless steel sheets, plates, and bar and rod materials.

Read More: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Nippon Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nippon Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.