Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 16,300 Shares of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) by 32.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,628 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,300 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Cimarex Energy worth $2,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Cimarex Energy by 302.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 42,698 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 32,090 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cimarex Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $230,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Cimarex Energy by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,328 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Cimarex Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $2,287,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Cimarex Energy by 90.5% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Cimarex Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Truist downgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

Shares of XEC stock opened at $42.18 on Monday. Cimarex Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $12.15 and a 52-week high of $50.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05, a P/E/G ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.93 and a 200-day moving average of $31.62.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.30. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 104.14% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $401.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 19.73%.

In other news, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $316,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David A. Hentschel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $380,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,001,920. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved reserves of 619.6 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.53 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 169.8 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 194.5 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

