Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 23,202 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,202 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Brixmor Property Group worth $2,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pendal Group Limited boosted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 178,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 18,900 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 35,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 21,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,261,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,751,000 after purchasing an additional 120,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alexandria Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 360,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 135,124 shares during the last quarter. 98.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BRX. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Brixmor Property Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Bank of America raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brixmor Property Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.37.

In other news, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 3,500 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $63,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,896 shares in the company, valued at $1,744,128. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE BRX opened at $16.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.51 and a 12-month high of $21.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.94 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.52 and its 200-day moving average is $13.72.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.31). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $253.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th were issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.03%.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

