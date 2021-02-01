Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 885 Shares of PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of PS Business Parks worth $2,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSB. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 585.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 945,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,691,000 after purchasing an additional 807,275 shares in the last quarter. Colony Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 82.3% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Capital Inc. now owns 87,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,709,000 after purchasing an additional 39,500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC raised its holdings in PS Business Parks by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 91,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,137,000 after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in PS Business Parks by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 117,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,417,000 after acquiring an additional 21,851 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in PS Business Parks by 101.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 41,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,071,000 after acquiring an additional 20,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of PS Business Parks from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 15th.

Shares of PSB opened at $136.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92 and a beta of 0.47. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a one year low of $102.48 and a one year high of $172.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $133.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.47.

About PS Business Parks

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of September 30, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states.

