Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,284 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Innovative Industrial Properties worth $2,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 19.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,561,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,973,000 after purchasing an additional 573,754 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 12.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,007,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,214,000 after purchasing an additional 113,927 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 1,165.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 433,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,977,000 after purchasing an additional 399,236 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 17.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 232,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,827,000 after purchasing an additional 34,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 93.7% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 206,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,685,000 after purchasing an additional 100,096 shares in the last quarter. 74.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IIPR has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $160.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Compass Point boosted their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.63.

Shares of NYSE:IIPR opened at $187.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.56 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 458.27 and a quick ratio of 458.27. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.21 and a 1 year high of $206.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $185.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.23.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $34.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.25 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 55.71%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 151.68%.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

