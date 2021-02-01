Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 28,225 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Uniti Group worth $2,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 9.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 292,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 10.2% during the third quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 11,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 79,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 3.7% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 56,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Uniti Group alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UNIT. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Uniti Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Uniti Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Uniti Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.63.

Shares of NASDAQ UNIT opened at $12.31 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.41. Uniti Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.86 and a 52-week high of $13.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 0.97.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.31). Equities analysts expect that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.85%.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.