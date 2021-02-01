Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 13,043 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) by 163.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,043 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,043 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $2,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 160,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,232,000 after acquiring an additional 5,482 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 2,295.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $300,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Zillow Group from $94.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Truist raised their price objective on Zillow Group from $134.00 to $158.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Zillow Group in a report on Friday, November 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Zillow Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.00.

ZG opened at $138.72 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $143.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 10.08 and a quick ratio of 9.73. The firm has a market cap of $32.28 billion, a PE ratio of -70.78 and a beta of 1.31. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.65 and a 1 year high of $159.16.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.44. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $656.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. Zillow Group’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

