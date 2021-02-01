Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 40,200 Shares of Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND) by 227.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,200 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Wyndham Destinations worth $2,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Destinations in the third quarter worth $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Destinations in the third quarter worth $77,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Destinations in the first quarter worth $127,000. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Destinations in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Destinations in the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Wyndham Destinations from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Wyndham Destinations from $41.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.26.

NYSE:WYND opened at $44.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -368.64 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.41 and its 200-day moving average is $36.63. Wyndham Destinations, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.74 and a 1-year high of $50.79.

In other news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $1,083,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 619,301 shares in the company, valued at $26,834,312.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

About Wyndham Destinations

Wyndham Destinations, Inc provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Vacation Exchange. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

