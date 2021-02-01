Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 5,809 Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,809 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust worth $2,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 17,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 13,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BXMT opened at $26.66 on Monday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.67 and a twelve month high of $40.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.44 and its 200 day moving average is $24.83.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 18.98%. The company had revenue of $92.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.81%.

Several analysts have weighed in on BXMT shares. TheStreet raised Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Friday, November 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.90.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

