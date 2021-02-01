Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 116.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,505 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Boston Beer were worth $2,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in The Boston Beer in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. FMR LLC raised its position in The Boston Beer by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 90,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,555,000 after buying an additional 20,259 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer during the 3rd quarter valued at $386,000. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Boston Beer news, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $900.01, for a total value of $2,250,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cynthia A. Fisher sold 297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $987.09, for a total value of $293,165.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,647.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,225 shares of company stock valued at $64,959,074. 29.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SAM shares. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Boston Beer in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,009.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Cowen lowered The Boston Beer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $1,250.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,015.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Boston Beer from $835.00 to $996.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $909.27.

Shares of NYSE SAM opened at $916.89 on Monday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $290.02 and a 52 week high of $1,092.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $959.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $904.02. The company has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.49 and a beta of 0.76.

About The Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach, Wild Leaf, and Tura brand names.

