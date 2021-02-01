Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,660 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance were worth $2,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance by 496.1% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 34,071 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 28,355 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance by 149.5% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance by 14.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,011 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,426,000 after buying an additional 14,828 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance during the third quarter valued at $1,051,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance in the third quarter valued at $408,000. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Thomas E. Faust, Jr. sold 98,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.66, for a total transaction of $6,496,137.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Eaton Vance stock opened at $67.14 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.15. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.23. Eaton Vance Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $23.59 and a fifty-two week high of $73.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.88.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $451.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.14 million. Eaton Vance had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 29.84%. Equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Vance Corp. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Eaton Vance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.59%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eaton Vance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Eaton Vance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Eaton Vance from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.57.

About Eaton Vance

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

