Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $2,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Edison International by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edison International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edison International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Edison International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Edison International by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Edison International alerts:

Shares of EIX stock opened at $58.16 on Monday. Edison International has a 1 year low of $43.63 and a 1 year high of $78.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.75, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Edison International’s payout ratio is presently 56.38%.

EIX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Edison International from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Edison International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.93.

Edison International Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. It supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

Further Reading: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.