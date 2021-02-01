Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,159 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $2,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 3,438.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,456,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after buying an additional 4,330,161 shares during the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC grew its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 146.5% during the third quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 431,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,951,000 after buying an additional 256,580 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the third quarter valued at about $399,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 4.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the third quarter valued at about $182,000. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBRA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. JMP Securities raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho cut Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Sabra Health Care REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sabra Health Care REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.64.

Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $16.79 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 1.49. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.55 and a fifty-two week high of $22.47.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 4.15%. On average, analysts predict that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

