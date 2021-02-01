Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.25 Million Holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 37.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,638 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,855 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $2,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of Catalent during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,694,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Catalent during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,699,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 5,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 349,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,924,000 after purchasing an additional 11,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 24,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares during the last quarter. 97.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Catalent alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CTLT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Catalent from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Catalent from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Catalent from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Catalent from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.56.

NYSE CTLT opened at $115.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a PE ratio of 73.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.50. Catalent, Inc. has a one year low of $31.04 and a one year high of $120.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $845.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Aristippos Gennadios sold 13,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total transaction of $1,405,000.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 2,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total value of $244,900.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,855 shares of company stock worth $2,072,912. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Catalent Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Read More: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.