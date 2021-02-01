Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.27 Million Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,400 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter worth approximately $1,347,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 46.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,075.0% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 188 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $308.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.38.

Shares of NYSE:PANW opened at $350.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $33.51 billion, a PE ratio of -113.15 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $354.70 and its 200-day moving average is $280.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.47 and a 52 week high of $375.00.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $946.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.73 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.91, for a total value of $1,284,185.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 307,047 shares in the company, valued at $112,658,614.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.59, for a total transaction of $324,643.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 133,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,549,506.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 154,656 shares of company stock worth $48,680,572. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

