Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.87 Million Stock Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 67.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,346 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $2,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 203,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,814,000 after purchasing an additional 24,651 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 53,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 6,139 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 75,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 19,047 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 60,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,202,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,696,000 after buying an additional 61,300 shares during the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Steel Dynamics stock opened at $34.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.98 and a 12 month high of $42.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.13.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 5.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.26%.

STLD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

