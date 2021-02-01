Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) by 262.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,691 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IONS. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 8,773 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 873.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 36,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 32,727 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 440.0% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 1,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $71,053.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,021 shares in the company, valued at $102,060.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider C Frank Bennett sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.77, for a total value of $701,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,476 shares in the company, valued at $2,220,452.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 279,840 shares of company stock worth $14,987,659. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group began coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.55.

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $60.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.15 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.35. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.32 and a 1-year high of $64.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 10.37 and a quick ratio of 10.28.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $160.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.14 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 7.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

