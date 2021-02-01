Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,695 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Integer worth $2,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Integer during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Integer by 29.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 955 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Integer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. People s United Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Integer by 11.5% during the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 4,456 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integer during the third quarter worth approximately $293,000. Institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Integer alerts:

In other Integer news, CEO Joseph W. Dziedzic acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.12 per share, with a total value of $290,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,637,569.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ITGR. Argus downgraded shares of Integer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Integer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Integer from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.33.

Integer stock opened at $73.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 33.55 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Integer Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $46.01 and a 12 month high of $99.95.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $235.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.35 million. Integer had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Integer Holdings Co. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Integer

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.