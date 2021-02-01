Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 77.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 184,679 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $2,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in WestRock by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in WestRock by 218.8% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 55,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 37,882 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in WestRock by 52.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 608,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,123,000 after purchasing an additional 209,568 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in WestRock by 14.1% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 19,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in WestRock in the third quarter worth about $203,000. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WRK opened at $41.43 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.65 and its 200 day moving average is $37.80. The company has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.38. WestRock has a 12-month low of $21.50 and a 12-month high of $47.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that WestRock will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. WestRock’s payout ratio is 20.10%.

In other WestRock news, insider James B. Porter sold 19,202 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total value of $831,830.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,084,297.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WRK. Zacks Investment Research raised WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. UBS Group began coverage on WestRock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on WestRock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Argus raised WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on WestRock from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

