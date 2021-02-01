Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,200 Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $2,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in THG. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock opened at $112.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.92. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $75.11 and a one year high of $144.71.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.50.

The Hanover Insurance Group Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation, as well as management and professional liability, marine, general liability, specialty industrial and commercial property, mono-line general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

