Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,380 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,380 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $2,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 75.0% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 57.1% in the third quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the third quarter worth $44,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 45.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. 82.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Mizuho began coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Bank of America lowered Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.78.

NYSE PNW opened at $75.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.42. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $60.05 and a twelve month high of $105.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.25.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 18.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. This is an increase from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is currently 69.60%.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities consist of approximately 6,192 pole miles of overhead lines and approximately 49 miles of underground lines; and distribution facilities comprise approximately 11,191 miles of overhead lines and approximately 22,092 miles of underground primary cable.

