Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,208 Shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,208 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Neogen worth $2,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Neogen by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 10.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 0.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 2.4% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 2.3% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 22,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEOG stock opened at $80.87 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.44. Neogen Co. has a 52-week low of $48.91 and a 52-week high of $87.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.94, a PEG ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.50.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Neogen had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $115.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Neogen’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Neogen Co. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Neogen news, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 11,021 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total value of $913,751.11. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,033.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven J. Quinlan sold 9,333 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total transaction of $788,545.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,625.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,375 shares of company stock valued at $5,360,207. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Neogen Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

