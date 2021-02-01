Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 5,081 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,242 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 5,081 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $2,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XRAY. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 203.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,517,000 after purchasing an additional 61,111 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,157,000 after purchasing an additional 52,645 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 12.3% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 149,794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,550,000 after purchasing an additional 16,375 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the third quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 59.3% in the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 16,656 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 6,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on XRAY shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Guggenheim upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.47.

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $53.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.38. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a one year low of $31.58 and a one year high of $60.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of -232.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.13 and its 200 day moving average is $48.53.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.35. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $895.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is 16.33%.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Willie A. Deese sold 10,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $510,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,135,088.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental products and technologies, and other consumable dental products and equipment primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

