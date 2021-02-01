Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 5,625 Shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,625 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of New Jersey Resources worth $2,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NJR. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in New Jersey Resources by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,972,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,300,000 after acquiring an additional 501,374 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in New Jersey Resources by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,593,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $235,016,000 after acquiring an additional 461,282 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in New Jersey Resources by 100.7% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 471,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,732,000 after acquiring an additional 236,369 shares during the period. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. raised its stake in New Jersey Resources by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 542,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,657,000 after acquiring an additional 214,147 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in New Jersey Resources by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,150,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,098,000 after acquiring an additional 199,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

NJR stock opened at $35.01 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.14. New Jersey Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.14 and a fifty-two week high of $43.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.46.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $400.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. New Jersey Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.333 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is 64.56%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of New Jersey Resources from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.80.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

