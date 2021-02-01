Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $2,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $417,000. IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 7,124 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 64,755 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,031,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 821.7% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 162,687 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,153,000 after purchasing an additional 145,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.29, for a total value of $107,019.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 7,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.88, for a total value of $589,856.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,346 shares of company stock worth $6,100,497. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

NTRS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Northern Trust from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Northern Trust from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Northern Trust from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Northern Trust from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.47.

Shares of Northern Trust stock opened at $89.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.23. Northern Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $60.67 and a 1-year high of $104.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 20.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.23%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

