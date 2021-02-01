Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Trading 7.4% Higher

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) shares traded up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $47.00 and last traded at $46.96. 1,085,792 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 2,037,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.73.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Niu Technologies from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Niu Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $23.50 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Niu Technologies from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Niu Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $23.50 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, CICC Research assumed coverage on Niu Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.41 and a 200 day moving average of $26.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.06, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.95.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.29). Niu Technologies had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The firm had revenue of $131.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.37 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Niu Technologies will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NIU. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Niu Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Niu Technologies by 24.7% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 51,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Niu Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Niu Technologies by 21.4% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 206,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,751,000 after buying an additional 36,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Niu Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,054,000. 21.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Niu Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:NIU)

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric-scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series e-scooters; RQi and TQi series urban commuter electric motorcycles; and NIU Aero series professional mountain and road bicycles under the NIU brand name.

