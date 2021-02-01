NIX Price Up 48.2% Over Last Week (NIX)

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded 12.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 1st. One NIX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0941 or 0.00000279 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NIX has a total market cap of $4.58 million and approximately $86,176.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NIX has traded up 48.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,775.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,322.04 or 0.03914256 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $130.11 or 0.00385222 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $405.79 or 0.01201437 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.30 or 0.00524938 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $141.13 or 0.00417856 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003853 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.30 or 0.00255511 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00022017 BTC.

NIX Token Profile

NIX (CRYPTO:NIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 48,678,726 tokens. NIX’s official message board is nixplatform.io/blog . NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform . The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NIX’s official website is nixplatform.io

According to CryptoCompare, “NIX is a PoW privacy directed cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2REv2 algorithm. NIX Platform is a next-generation privacy currency and multi-layered interoperability platform which fuels anonymity-focused decentralized applications (dApps), privacy swaps and smart contracts, providing the option of adding a best-in-class privacy layer to any blockchain. “

Buying and Selling NIX

NIX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NIX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

